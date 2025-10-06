Donald Bren—America’s wealthiest real-estate developer with a net worth topping $19 billion—has publicly distanced himself from his son after the heir was accused of scamming investors out of millions. Bren, 92, cooly addressed his 33-year-old son, David Bren, in a statement released in the wake of new lawsuits claiming that the younger Bren’s luxury social club, The Bunker, was a “mirage.” “We do not have a personal or business relationship with this individual,” Donald Bren said. In the lawsuits, David Bren was accused of using his last name to convince investors to fund the members club pitched as a “SoHo House for car lovers.” Memberships cost $14,500-a-month and promised access to a fleet of luxury cars worth $50 million, expensive wine, private smoking lounges and fancy dinners. Many investors allege that they were convinced by David Bren’s prestigious last name and more than a dozen claim they invested six and seven-figure sums. One lawsuit claims, however, that “The Bunker does not exist. There is no ultra-high end automotive club. There are no members. The business is a mirage.”
Star’s Awkward Question to Taylor Swift Edited Out of Show
U.K. TV host Graham Norton apparently had to intervene during a recent sit-down with Taylor Swift after another guest’s line of questioning started getting uncomfortable. The 35-year-old pop superstar was on The Graham Norton Show last week to promote the launch of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, when actress Jodie Turner-Smith suddenly asked Swift if she had any plans to have a child with her fiancé Travis Kelce. Swift apparently deflected but Turner-Smith continued to press her before Norton cut in, describing it as an “an off-camera conversation to have.” A member of the audience that night, who first disclosed the awkward exchange, says it now appears to have been edited from the version of the show that was eventually broadcast. “I was like, girl? First of all you don’t ask someone that, you should know better than to ask that,” the audience member said in a video posted to TikTok. “Especially on a television show. Like, she’s not going to answer that for you.”
Science Guy Bill Nye is due to lead the charge against President Donald Trump’s rampant budget cuts in Washington on Monday. The kids’ communicator, 69, will figurehead The Planetary Society’s 300-strong Day of Action in D.C., urging Congress to protect NASA amid a government shutdown and sprawling cuts. The White House has proposed a 47 percent gutting of the space agency’s science budget and a 24 percent cut to NASA’s overall budget for fiscal year 2026. The shutdown has already led to 85 percent of NASA staff being furloughed. It comes amid a stratospheric push from China to reach far-flung planets in the Solar System and collect samples from Mars, Axios reports. “When people around the world think of America at its best, they think of rovers on Mars, telescopes opening new windows to the cosmos, and astronauts working together in orbit,” Nye said, according to Politico’s Playbook. “But right now, that identity—that leadership—is at risk.” Some 20 other organizations are set to stand alongside The Planetary Society, of which Nye is the CEO. It’s not the first time the presenter has clashed with administration figureheads. Before he took the role, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly bombarded Nye with a salvo of texts reflecting his anti-vax sensibilities. Speaking to Men’s Health, Nye eventually had to say, “Okay, no more texts.”
Nicole Kidman is not slowing down her acting career despite the personal upheaval of her split from singer Keith Urban after 19 years of marriage. The 58-year-old will team up with actress Elle Fanning for a new A24 legal thriller, Discretion, which she will star in and executive produce, Paramount+ announced Monday. The eight-episode drama series is set to follow legal summer associate Lenny (Fanning) as she discovers her powerful firm’s dark secrets, setting her on a collision course with the firm’s influential partner and her mentor Sharon (Kidman). The series is adapted from New York Times’ best-selling author Chandler Baker’s short story. Baker will be writing and executive producing the series alongside Susannah Grant, who wrote Erin Brokovich. Production will begin in 2026 and the series will launch on Paramount+. The news of the series comes after Kidman filed for divorce from Urban on Sept. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee, where they live and share a home with their two daughters. An insider told People magazine that the Oscar-winning actress “didn’t want this” and “has been fighting to save the marriage” since they separated over the summer. “She feels very betrayed,” a source told the magazine.
Kimberly Hébert Gregory, known for her roles in The Big Bang Theory, Vice Principals, and Grey’s Anatomy has died at the age of 52. Her death was announced by her ex-husband, Chester Gregory, in an Instagram post. “You were brilliance embodied, a Black woman whose mind lit every room,” he wrote. “So much more than ex-wife, you were my friend. Our son, the song we wrote together, is the living echo of your light.” Her cause of death has not been announced. The actress played Ms. Davora on The Big Bang Theory, Deborah Curzon on Grey’s Anatomy, and Kyra Hay on Better Call Saul. She also had roles in Two and a Half Men, Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, and Dollface. White Lotus star Walton Goggins appeared in HBO’s dark comedy Vice Principals with Gregory, who played Dr. Belinda Brown in what was her first regular TV role when it launched in 2016. “We lost one of the best… one of the best I’ve ever worked with,“ Goggins posted on Instagram. ”She made me laugh like no other. A professionals professional... You will be missed my friend. As much as you know.”
Donald Trump was greeted with a chorus of ridicule upon his return to TikTok as he claimed to have “saved” the platform. The president sat low behind the Resolute Desk in his first post since the 2024 election season, triumphantly captioned, “I SAVED TIKTOK.” “To all of those young people of TikTok, I saved TikTok, so you owe me big,” he said in the post Monday. “And now you’re looking at me in the Oval Office, and one day some of you are going to be sitting right at this desk, and you’re gonna be doing a great job also.” Comments were quick to respond, with one writing, “[Where] are the Epstein files[?]” Another added, “Epstein files must be crazy.” A third wrote, “Anything but the files.” There was also a picture of Trump standing next to the disgraced financier and a series of memes asking where the so-called Epstein Files were. Epstein died by suicide in 2019 following his arrest. Portions of the FBI’s investigative files on the Epstein case have been released to the public. Still, many Americans, including sections of Trump’s base, have been left frustrated that more hasn’t been publicized. Trump has denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein’s crimes. In September, Trump signed an executive order to separate TikTok from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The order allows U.S. shareholders to buy up to 80 percent of the company.
Literary circles are in mourning after the passing of one of the U.K.’s virtuosos of steamy fiction. Dame Jilly Cooper died Sunday morning at the age of 88 after suffering a fall, her publisher announced the following day. Renowned for her “bonkbuster” style of writing, she penned salacious and melodramatic fictional accounts of the scandalous sex lives of England’s uber-wealthy landed gentry. Her best-known work is The Rutshire Chronicles, which enjoyed small-screen success last year with the show Rivals on Disney+. It follows the drama of well-to-do media types in the affluent Cotswolds area of rural England. Last year, the raunchy romp raconteur described being honored with a damehood by King Charles as “orgasmic.” Despite her own work being labeled “bonkbusters”, she told The Guardian in 2016 that it was “a bit of everything.” “You wouldn’t expect books categorized as bonkbusters to have so emphatically stood the test of time but Jilly wrote with acuity and insight about all things—class, sex, marriage, rivalry, grief and fertility,” her agent, Felicity Blunt, said. “Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock,” her children, Felix and Emily, said, announcing her passing. “We are so proud of everything she achieved.”
Ben Stiller is opening up about his 2017 separation from Christine Taylor. He compared their 18-year marriage to the 61-year marriage of his parents, Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, which ended with Meara’s 2015 death. “When we separated, my feeling was like ‘Oh, I’m failing at this’ and look at my parents they have this incredible 50-plus-year marriage and I can’t live up to that,” Stiller said in his new documentary, Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost. As Stiller puts it, both couples worked together at the beginning of their relationships, which made him worry about becoming his parents—something he didn’t want to do. He also wondered what “toll” working together closely while touring a comedy act put on his parents’ relationship. Taylor, who rekindled her romance with Stiller during the COVID-19 lockdown, said she felt “history” from his parents’ marriage impacted their own, as he was concerned about the “extra strain” that constantly spending time together could impose. “I also felt like there was a fear from you for me of what that would look like to the outside world,” she said. “I mean it was very loaded.”
Pilots have demanded that all Air India Boeing 787s be grounded and inspected for electrical issues after one of the planes unexpectedly deployed its emergency power system. The ram air turbine, commonly referred to as the RAT, is a propeller-driven device that deploys from the aircraft’s fuselage to provide emergency power and hydraulic pressure, typically only in severe failure scenarios. But a flight from Delhi to Birmingham, England, on Saturday, saw it mysteriously deploy, despite the plane having passed all electrical and hydraulic checks. “I have never heard of the RAT being deployed automatically without any hydraulic loss, power loss, or failures,” said Capt. Charanvir Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots. In June, Air India 787 Flight 171, from Ahmenebad to London, crashed 30 seconds after takeoff and killed 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 more people on the ground. A preliminary report has confirmed the RAT activated when power was lost, but investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash. Air India operates 34 Boeing 787s in its fleet.
John Woodvine, a British actor and stage performer known for his roles in The Crown, An American Werewolf in London and Z Cars, has died at 96. His agent Phil Belfield said in a statement that Woodvine died “peacefully” in his home on Monday morning. “John was an extraordinary actor and had a fabulous and varied career in all areas of the industry including work on stage in over 70 productions including at the Old Vic, National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company, and on screen in numerous roles including in Young Winston, An American Werewolf In London, Dragonworld, Persuasion, The Crown and most recently in the film Enys Men,” the statement read. “John was greatly admired by all and will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all those who met, knew and worked with him. We are all the richer to have known him.” During his career, he participated in screen and stage productions alongside notable figures, including Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Renee Zellweger and Ewan McGregor. In 1987, Woodvine won the Olivier Award for Comedy Performance for his part in The Henrys. In 2016 he starred in four episodes of The Crown, playing the Archbishop of York. He was married to actress Lynn Farleigh, with whom he had two children, Mary and Emma.