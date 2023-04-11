Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend ‘Struggled’ With Her Fame: Report
LONG STORY SHORT
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s six-year love story came to an end largely over “personality differences,” a source close to both told People for a Monday report. “Joe has struggled with Taylor’s level of fame and the attention from the public,” the insider said. “The differences in their personalities have also become harder to ignore after years together. They’ve grown apart.” Though the pair had apparently been discussing marriage “as recently as a few months ago,” multiple sources said, Swift was unable to see their relationship “working out in the long run,” according to the first source, who added, “They just grew apart.” Swift and Alwyn were first officially linked in 2017, with the two finding that they had “plenty in common” that allowed them to fall in love “in a safe bubble” in the songstress’ post-Reputation era. “Then the pandemic hit,” the source told People, “and they were locked down together and able to continue growing their relationship in this insulated way. But he didn’t really ‘know’ her yet outside of that bubble.”