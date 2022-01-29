CHEAT SHEET
A Cat Who Interrupted a Biden Speech Now Lives in the White House
FIRST FELINE
Read it at NPR
The White House announced Friday that Joe and Jill Biden have adopted a gray short-hair cat that interrupted a speech Jill gave in Pennsylvania. She wrote on Twitter Friday, “Meet Willow!” Jill pushed for Willow’s adoption, according to her spokesperson, Michael LaRosa. “Willow made quite an impression on Dr. Biden in 2020 when she jumped up on the stage and interrupted her remarks during a campaign stop. Seeing their immediate bond, the owner of the farm knew that Willow belonged with Dr. Biden,” LaRosa said in a statement. The cat takes her name from Jill’s hometown, Willow Grove, PA, and her arrival marks the first time a first feline has come to the White House since George W. and Laura Bush welcomed India, a black cat.