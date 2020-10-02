Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for COVID-19
NO VIRUS IN SIGHT
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus on Friday, their primary care physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement. Biden came into contact with President Trump for the presidential debate on Tuesday night, two days before the president tested positive. While the two candidates were socially distanced from each other and didn’t shake hands, they exchanged aerosols for 90 minutes. The Bidens were urgently tested Friday. “I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands.” The test result doesn’t definitively clear the Bidens of having contracted COVID-19, as the CDC says the incubation period can be up to 14 days, and test results become more accurate with more time since exposure.