Joe Arpaio Announces 2020 Bid for Seventh Term as Sheriff
Joe Arpaio announced on Sunday that he will be seeking an unprecedented seventh term as sheriff of Maricopa County, Arizona, in 2020. On Twitter, Arpaio, who is now 87-years-old, wrote that he is ready for a “bruising, bitter campaign. Never back down.” The former sheriff of 24 years noted that his announcement date is the same date that he was pardoned by President Trump in 2017 for his conviction of misdemeanor contempt of court for repeatedly violating court orders to stop detaining Latinos based on the belief they are illegally in the United States. In the press release announcing his re-election campaign, Arpaio declared that he will re-open the Tent City jails that gave him national notoriety for inhumane treatment of immigrants, and will “continue to enforce all Arizona laws that deal with drug trafficking, sex trafficking and other crimes associated with the border and illegal immigration.” Arpaio lost his last bid for re-election in 2016 to Democrat Paul Penzone.