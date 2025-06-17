Joe Biden Accidentally Crashes Set of Popular Action Series

Former President Joe Biden made a rare public outing in Philadelphia on Monday, and quickly found himself in unexpected company. According to a local photographer who spoke to CBS Philadelphia, Biden was on his way to breakfast with his wife, Jill Biden, and son Hunter when, seemingly by accident, the trio crossed onto a street where the crew of the Prime Video series Reacher was filming an outdoor scene. The Bidens quickly made their way inside the restaurant, but reemerged after breakfast to introduce themselves to the cast and crew and take selfies with a gathering crowd. Bystanders said the chance interaction seemed as much a surprise to the Bidens as it was to the Reacher crew, who are currently in production on the show’s fourth season. As Biden shook hands with the cast and crew, a growing crowd broke into cheers of “We love you, Joe!” Reacher star Alan Ritchson shared some snaps of his on-set meeting with the former first family to Instagram on Tuesday morning, joking, “So our Reacher set got in the way of these legends.”

CBS News