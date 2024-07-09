Joe Biden Accused of Being ‘Botoxed Up to the Eyeballs’
‘VERY, VERY RIGID’
The BBC veteran who carried out the infamous Prince Andrew Newsnight interview has claimed that one of the reasons President Joe Biden looks so out of sorts is that he appears to have had Botox treatments. Speaking on the News Agents podcast, Emily Maitlis said: “The other weird thing about Biden, which nobody seems to be talking about, is that he has been—from what I can see—Botoxed up to the eyeballs.” Maitlis, who previously presented the BBC’s Americast pod, said, “This is making his whole face look very, very rigid… It is not a good look. And actually, I think somebody close to him has to soften it up a bit… take the Botox out give him some lines, make him frown… Otherwise he ends up looking too shocked, too horrified the whole time, and that is not helping to sort of quell people who think he’s in a constant state of surprise.” Maitlis is one of Britain’s best known journalists, she was played by Gillian Anderson in the Netflix movie Scoop.