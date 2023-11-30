CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Biden Acknowledges Kissinger’s Death, Points to ‘Strong’ Disagreements

    CONDOLENCES

    Mark Alfred

    Breaking News Intern

    Joe Biden (L) talks with former US Foreign Minister Henry Kissinger on the second day of the 45th Munich Security Conference at the Bayerischer Hof Hotel, southern Germany, on February 7, 2009.

    Kai Moerk/AFP via Getty Images

    President Joe Biden on Thursday paid tribute to former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in a brief statement that emphasized the pair’s many disagreements. “Throughout our careers, we often disagreed. And often strongly,” Biden said in a statement nearly a full day after the elder statesman’s passing. “His fierce intellect and profound strategic focus was evident. Long after retiring from government, he continued to offer his views and ideas to the most important policy discussion across multiple generations.” Biden is the only president who had the opportunity to invite Kissinger back to the White House but chose not to. “Jill and I send our condolences to his wife Nancy, his children Elizabeth and David, his grandchildren, and all those who loved him,” Biden wrote.

    Read it at The White House