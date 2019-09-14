CHEAT SHEET
NEXT TIME?
Joe Biden Admits He ‘Could Have Done Better’ in Debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden told donors at a Houston fundraiser on Friday night that the third Democratic presidential debate had been a “good night” for him but he knew he “could have done better.” “I will do better, God willing,” he said. “It seems like most people have stopped criticizing me on the debate stage, given what happens to them,” he reportedly said, prompting laughter from the crowd. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro faced some criticism following Thursday night’s debate for questioning Biden’s memory in what many saw as a thinly veiled attack on his age. Biden’s campaign later called Castro’s remarks a “cheap shot.” Earlier Friday, when a reporter asked the 2020 frontrunner if he planned to release his medical records to assuage health concerns, Biden said, “What the hell concerns, man, you wanna wrestle?”