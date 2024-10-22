Biden World

Biden Almost Bursts Into Tears at Speech for National Medal of the Arts

‘LIBERTY’

The president became emotional and had to fight back tears at a ceremony on Monday.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Joe Biden.
C-SPAN

President Joe Biden fought back tears while reciting the lyrics to “My Country ‘Tis of Thee” at a ceremony honoring recipients of the National Medal of the Arts and National Medal of the Humanities on Monday.

The president received multiple standing ovations while giving the keynote address to recipients of the prestigious awards from the last two years—which included performers Idina Menzel, Missy Elliott, and Selena, filmmakers Spike Lee, Ken Burns, and Steven Spielberg, and actresses Eva Longoria and Queen Latifah.

But during his remarks, Biden spoke about another recipient of the medal—Marian Anderson, the Black contralto opera singer who became a civil rights icon.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1939, the Daughters of the American Revolution refused to allow Anderson to perform at Constitution Hall. Instead, then-First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt helped organize a massive outdoor concert at the Lincoln Memorial.

Biden said that a young Martin Luther King Jr. was inspired by that performance. “He heard the voice of Marian Anderson standing in the light of the Lincoln Memorial, from the shadow of Jim Crow and singing ‘my country ‘tis of thee, sweet land of liberty,’” the president said before becoming visibly emotional, getting choked up and stopping briefly on the word “liberty.”

The crowd burst out in applause as the president collected himself and carried on. “Her performance is described as the concert that sparked the Civil Rights Movement,” he added.

Marian Anderson’s Famous Concert Stood Up to Segregationists

THE VOICE
Nicolaus Mills, Malcolm Jones
190421-mills-marian-anderson-hero_fyxrjc

King later invited Anderson to perform at the Lincoln Memorial for a second time—during his landmark 1963 March on Washington, where she sang the spiritual “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands.”

“My fellow Americans, today we honor that legacy,” Biden said. “We remember the power in all your hands.”

Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now

u.s. news

Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

Sean Craig
media

‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

AJ McDougall
politics

Trump Told Oval Office Guests He Was in Awe of Arnold Palmer’s Penis

David Gardner
u.s. news

‘Crazed’ Diddy Raped Girl, 13, After VMAs as Two Stars Watched: Lawsuit

David Gardner
politics

Republican President’s Daughter Says She’s Backing Harris Despite Policy Disagreements

Josh Fiallo