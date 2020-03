Watching two basically credible, sane people debate American politics on Sunday night, it hit me hard how unpresidential the scene is in the White House now.

Before the coronavirus, he was an unserious leader for an unserious country. Despite his penchant for chaos, there was at least a sense that Trump had dumb luck on his side. Absent the luck, we are now left with just the dumb.

He is a Homer Simpson president in what is, increasingly, a Frank Grimes world.