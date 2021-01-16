Biden Announces a Dozen Inauguration Day Executive Orders Undoing Trump Moves
OFF TO THE RACES
Joe Biden has announced a slew of executive orders he plans to sign on inauguration day, undoing some of the most well-known actions of Donald Trump’s administration. The president-elect plans to extend the current pause on student loan payments and interest, lengthen the moratorium on evictions and home foreclosures, re-enter the Paris Climate Accord, issue a mask mandate for federal properties and interstate travel, and reverse the travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries. Ron Klain, Biden’s chief of staff, wrote in a statement, “We face four overlapping and compounding crises: the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting economic crisis, the climate crisis, and a racial equity crisis.” He plans to roll out more executive orders in the 10 days after his inauguration.