Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Race and Endorses Kamala After 23-Minute Pause

President Joe Biden announced Sunday he’s ending his re-election campaign, officially dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your president,” Biden wrote in a statement. “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as president for the remainder of my term.”

Biden, 81, did not mention his vice president, Kamala Harris in his first statement released Sunday afternoon after weeks of pressure from party mates to bow out of the race.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” Biden wrote. “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Trump appeared to be thrilled with the news, despite polls suggesting

Calls for Biden to step down trickled in the days after he had a disaster of a debate performance in June, at times speaking incoherently as he opposed Donald Trump. By mid-July, however, some of the Democratic Party’s biggest names were calling for the president to call it quits.

The president said he would speak later this week about his momentous decision.

The decision throws the Democratic Party into chaos, with 106 days until Election Day on Nov. 5. A number of names have been rumored to lead the top the Democrats’ presidential ticket, with Harris often regarded as the overwhelming favorite.

Reports late last week hinted that Biden could bow out of the race as early as the weekend, which was a sharp change in tone compared to weeks prior.

Previously, in media appearances and through his intermediaries, the president insisted he’d remain the party’s nominee in November, barring an intervention from the “Lord Almighty” or a medical condition.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.