Biden to World Leaders: I’m Sorry Trump Ditched Paris Climate Deal
OUR BAD
At a U.N. climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, President Joe Biden apologized to his foreign counterparts for the previous administration’s poor response to climate change, reports the AP. “I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact the United States, the last administration, pulled out of the Paris Accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. World leaders are meeting at the summit to discuss necessary measures to combat climate change and contain global warming by 2050. Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris Accords has been met with criticism, including from Biden, though this is the first public apology the president has made for that decision. Joining the accord was one of the first things the Biden administration did after the inauguration.