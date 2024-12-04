Politics

Joe Biden Appears to Fall Asleep at Meeting With African Leaders

ONE LAST NAP

The president closed his eyes as a representative from Tanzania spoke on the last day of his trip to Africa.

Zachary Folk
Zachary Folk 

Freelance Reporter

Joe Biden
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

President Joe Biden appeared to briefly fall asleep during an international conference on railways on the last day of a trip to Africa—his first while in office.

The president arrived in Angola on Monday, and spent the past few days meeting with regional leaders to discuss development projects. But video showed the president seemingly dozing off at Wednesday’s event—a summit discussing the Lobito Trans-Africa Corridor railway.

In a clip published by British newspaper The Telegraph, Biden can be seen closing his eyes while a representative talked about Tanzania’s contribution to the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden then rested his face on his hand, keeping his eyes shut for about 80 seconds in total.

Biden and Angolan President João Lourenço hosted the summit, which was also attended by representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, and Tanzania.

In a press briefing, the White House said Biden would commit another $560 million in funding for the project, bringing the total U.S. investment into the corridor to more than $4 billion.

Biden has previously acknowledged his struggles with international travel—in June, he blamed his lethargic debate performance against President-elect Donald Trump on his recent trips to Europe.

Read it at The Telegraph
Zachary Folk

Zachary Folk

Freelance Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
politicsThis Is What Kash Patel Has Got All Wrong About the FBI: Veteran G-Man
Michael Daly
us newsCollege Football Shocker Outs Billionaire’s 47 Years-Younger Wife
Emell Derra Adolphus
politicsTrump Nominee for DEA Drops Out After Right-Wing Outrage
Zachary Folk
politicsTrump FBI Pick Kash Patel Successfully Hacked by Foreign Spies
Leigh Kimmins
us newsNew SCOTUS Leak Reveals Who Didn’t Want Ethics Rules Enforced
Sean Craig