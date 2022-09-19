Prince Harry and Prince William Walk Side by Side Behind Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin

Big Ben tolled on the minute this morning, as the queen’s body was borne on a gun carriage from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey to her funeral. The funeral began with a military precision that would have pleased the famously punctual late monarch at 11 a.m. local time.

The queen’s coffin was followed by a massed guard of ceremonially clad soldiers and a royal party including King Charles III, Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew.

The estranged brothers walked side by side behind the coffin. William wore military uniform, but Harry wore civilian clothes.

Only serving members of the military are technically allowed to wear uniform. Old soldiers are, however, allowed to wear their medals on civilian clothes and Harry proudly displayed his as he marched solemnly behind the coffin.

The Imperial crown was positioned on the top of the oak coffin, which was bedecked with the royal standard. A wreath, made from flowers gathered from her gardens, was placed on top of the coffin, with a hand written card from her son the king.

Prince George, 9 and Princess Charlotte, 7, the elder children of William and Kate, joined the cortege when the coffin as brought into the church. The palace was said to have been keen for them to have a public role to underline the continuity of monarchy.

The children were among 2,000 mourners assembled at Westminster Abbey Monday morning for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled Great Britain for over 70 years.

Joe Biden arrived shortly after 10 a.m. local time, and was the only world leader permitted to arrive in the Beast, the fortified presidential limousine, in a reduced motorcade of six vehicles. Other leaders arrived by bus. Former British prime ministers, and the present prime minister, Liz Truss, were also in attendance.

The funeral began at 11 a.m. local time, in the same church where the queen was crowned in 1953, with guests including Kate Middleton’s parents, Michael and Carole joining a jaw-dropping cast of global dignitaries. The first hymn was the moving “The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended.”

It was expected that up to 100 heads of government or state would attend the funeral, dwarfing the estimated fifty who attended Nelson Mandela’s memorial. It is believed to be the biggest gathering of world leaders in history.

Vladimir Putin was not invited however other controversial leaders were, including Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince Mohammed bin Salman was reportedly invited but was not expected to attend.

Members of European royal families, many of whom were relatives of the queen, were in attendance, including Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain and the royal families of Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Monaco. Also in attendance were the Emperor of Japan, the King of Bhutan, the Sultan of Brunei.

Up to two million members of the public were expected to line the streets of London to pay their respects to the queen when Her Majesty’s funeral cortege makes its final journey from Westminster Abbey to Windsor, where she will be buried with her beloved late husband, Prince Philip.

Many of the VIPs were shuttled into the Abbey by coach, after assembling at a Chelsea hospital.