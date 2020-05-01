Biden Asks Senate for Document Review on Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegation
Joe Biden has sent a letter to the Secretary of the Senate Julie Adams asking for a search in the Senate’s archives for any documents related to a possible complaint made by his former aide Tara Reade. The former vice president wrote, “Dear Secretary Adams, I am writing to request your assistance in determining whether 27 years ago a staff member in my United States Senate office filed a complaint alleging sexual harassment. According to published reports, the staff member, Ms. Tara Reade, has stated that in 1993 she filed such a complaint.” He previously asked the National Archives to make the search, but the those in charge of the Archives told him that the Senate would have retained the documents. Reade alleges that Biden pinned her up against a wall and digitally penetrated her, an accusation the former VP has denied.