Biden Blasts Florida’s ‘Cruel’ Anti-Trans Laws on ‘The Daily Show’
‘IT’S JUST TERRIBLE’
Joe Biden slammed Florida’s “cruel” treatment of transgender people on an episode of The Daily Show with Kal Penn that will air Monday night. “What’s going on in Florida is, as my mother would say, close to sinful,” the president said. “I mean, it’s just terrible what they’re doing.” Florida is one of many states that has passed anti-trans legislation over the last year, including a ban on gender-affirming care for minors last month. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ ideology a central tenet of his gubernatorial tenure, as well, passing the “Don’t Say Gay” bill and defunding diversity and inclusion efforts in universities. Biden’s direct attack on Florida comes as DeSantis is widely expected to join the presidential race against former President Donald Trump. Biden has called for legislation that can protect transgender people as he gears up to run for re-election. The Democratic president referred to the recently passed law protecting same-sex marriages and interracial marriages, telling Penn of his first experience seeing a gay couple back in the 1950s. “My dad was dropping me off. I remember I’m about to get out of the car and I look to my right. Two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other,” he said. “I’ll never forget, I turned and looked to my dad. He said, ‘Joey, it’s simple. They love each other.’ … And it’s just that simple.”