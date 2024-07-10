Joe Biden Books Another Interview: NBC’s Lester Holt Is Latest

President Joe Biden will sit with NBC’s Lester Holt for a one-on-one interview on Monday, his second in 10 days in what could prove to be a pivotal moment for his flailing candidacy.

The interview will be taped on Monday in Austin and air in full that evening on NBC, the network said in a statement. It gave no guidance on timing, including whether it would match the 22 minutes Biden gave to ABC’s George Stephanopoulos.

The interview comes as Biden faces continued defections from congressional Democrats, many of whom are unimpressed by his controlled media strategy in the face of criticism that he hasn’t done enough unscripted events. The ABC interview didn’t do much to assuage concerns after Biden’s answer on how he’d feel if he lost.

Even Democrats who initially came out in his defense have since offered tepid boosts of support, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Biden is also scheduled to host what the White House has dubbed a “big boy” press conference on Thursday, another moment that could test the dam holding his candidacy together.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” Pelosi said on Morning Joe on Wednesday. “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision. Because time is running short.”