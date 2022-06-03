Biden Burns Elon Musk Over ‘Super Bad Feeling’: ‘Lots of Luck on His Trip to the Moon’
TROLLING
President Joe Biden responded to edgelord billionaire Elon Musk with some trollish remarks of his own. After touting the latest jobs report during a Friday morning presser, the president was asked about Musk’s pessimistic outlook on the economy. Specifically, the Tesla founder told the company’s executives to stop hiring because he wants to cut 10 percent of the workforce due to his “super bad feeling.” This came amid Tesla’s stock shares cratering as Musk attempted to purchase Twitter. The president countered that auto manufacturers such as Ford are “increasing their investment” in electric vehicles and adding tens of thousands of jobs. He then took a parting shot at Musk by jokingly referencing the SpaceX CEO’s longstanding promise to colonize Mars and resume landings on the moon: “So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the moon,” Biden quipped.