Biden Calls Fox News Reporter ‘One-Horse Pony’ After Hunter Question
MIXED METAPHORS
President-elect Joe Biden mixed up his metaphors when he fired back at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy at the end of his Tuesday afternoon press conference. Doocy, who has continuously lobbed questions at Biden over the investigation into his son Hunter, asked the incoming president if he still felt that reports revolving around his son’s laptop and emails were a Russian disinformation smear campaign.
“Yes, yes, yes! God love you, man! You are a one-horse pony,” Biden exclaimed as he walked off stage. “I promise you, my Justice Department will be totally on its own and making judgments about how they should proceed.”
Earlier in the news conference, Biden reiterated his promise that he will not discuss his son—who is currently under federal investigation over his taxes—with his attorney general, adding that the AG is “not the president’s lawyer” and should be someone who enforces the law “as the law is written.”