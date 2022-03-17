CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Biden Calls Putin ‘Pure Thug’ at St. Paddy’s Day Luncheon
TOP O’ THE MORNIN!
Read it at CNN
President Joe Biden on Thursday called Vladimir Putin a “murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine,” one day after he described his Russian counterpart as a “war criminal,” CNN reported. Speaking at a St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on Capitol Hill, Biden applauded Ireland for its support for sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying the historically neutral nation “has stepped up, and they’re taking the hit for what they’re doing.” In response to Biden’s earlier “war criminal” remark, a Kremlin spokesman deemed the comment “unforgivable.” The Russian government has not yet responded to today’s comments.