Biden Rips Tuberville’s ‘Bizarre’ Military Promotion Blockade
‘TOTALLY IRRESPONSIBLE’
During a meeting with the Finnish president, President Joe Biden slammed Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R–AL) one-man blockade on military promotions as “ridiculous” and said it was “jeopardizing U.S. security.” For months, Tuberville, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, has stymied hundreds of routine military appointments in response to a Pentagon abortion policy. The hold has left major positions like the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the Marine Corps commandant without a Senate-confirmed appointee. “The idea that we’re injecting into fundamental foreign policy decisions what in fact is a domestic social debate on social issues is bizarre,” Biden said at the meeting on Thursday, calling Tuberville’s actions “totally irresponsible.” Biden added that he expects the Republican party to “stand up and do something about it,” according to NBC News.