Biden Calls Putin a ‘War Criminal’ for Ukraine Attack
UNDER PRESSURE
Under increasing pressure by the press and fellow Democrats to publicly brand Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal, President Joe Biden did just that on Wednesday afternoon. Biden, after committing to give Ukraine “the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead” following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s emotional plea for further U.S. assistance, was asked by a reporter if he was “ready to call Putin a war criminal” now. “I think he is a war criminal,” the president eventually declared. Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration has “been clear that any intentional attack or targeting of civilians is a war crime,” while Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated this week that it would constitute a “war crime” if Russia was found to have targeted journalists and citizens. At the same time, Biden had been reticent to use that phrase, prompting Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) to say Wednesday that the president “absolutely” should label Putin a war criminal. “The president’s remarks speak for themselves, he was speaking from his heart and speaking from what he’s seen on television, which is barbaric actions by a brutal dictator through an invasion of a foreign country,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday when asked about Biden’s new comments.