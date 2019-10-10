CHEAT SHEET
Biden Campaign Blasts New York Times Executive Editor Dean Baquet Over Ukraine Coverage
Joe Biden’s campaign has sent a letter to Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times, criticizing the newspaper’s coverage of the former vice president, his son Hunter Biden, and Ukraine. Deputy campaign manager and communications director Kate Bedingfield wrote in the letter that the Times “had an outsized hand in the spread” of a “baseless conspiracy theory” spread by Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani that Biden abused his power to have a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. She also cited the paper’s decision to publish an op-ed from Peter Schweizer on Wednesday, which Bedingfield said made “more malicious claims about the Biden family.” “This leaves us with a critical question,” she wrote. “Are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?” A Times spokesperson responded to the letter, writing in a statement that “our coverage of the Biden campaign and Hunter Biden has been fair and accurate.”