Biden Campaign Tries to Mop Up After ‘You Ain’t Black’ Gaffe

Just after former Vice President Joe Biden told radio host Charlamagne Tha God that he “ain’t black” if he had further questions about whether to support Biden’s presidential bid over Donald Trump’s, his campaign moved quickly to clarify his comment, saying that he was speaking in jest.

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period,” Symone Sanders, a senior adviser to Biden, wrote on Twitter after the segment aired.

Sanders was addressing a remark Biden made during an interview with the Charlamagne on popular radio show “The Breakfast Club” on Friday morning. After being asked about his search for a vice president candidate, Biden first answered vaguely by saying he’s “not acknowledging anybody who is being considered” before adding that he can “guarantee” that there are “multiple black women being considered.” African-American voters are the most loyal constituency in the Democratic Party and played a key role in elevating Biden’s candidacy to the status of presumptive nominee.

Pressed for additional details, an advisor interrupted to wrap up the interview. Charlamagne then said, “You can’t do that to black media!”

“I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’ clock,” Biden replied, while looking at his watch and saying, “I’m in trouble.”

“Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, VP Biden,” Charlamagne said. “It’s a long way until November. We've got more questions.”

Biden said, in an apparent light hearted fashion: “You’ve got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne said it had nothing to do with Trump but was about wanting something “for my community.”

“Take a look at my record, man!” Biden responded. “I have a record that is second-to-none. The NAACP has endorsed me every time I’ve run, I mean, c’mon. Take a look at the record.”