Joe Biden Campaigns Off Video Showing World Leaders Laughing at Trump
Joe Biden’s campaign released an ad late Wednesday calling President Trump “a president the world is laughing at” after video surfaced of world leaders mocking the president during a NATO gathering. The ad begins with cuts of diplomats and world leaders laughing at Trump, including footage from a speech at the United Nations in 2018, and this week’s video from the NATO conference in London. “The world sees Trump for what he is: insincere, ill-informed, corrupt,” Biden said in a voiceover in the ad. “Dangerously incompetent and incapable, in my view, of world leadership.” Biden has long campaigned that Trump is unfit on the world stage, and the ad closes with, “We need a leader the world respects.”