Joe Biden Can’t Help but Laugh When Asked About Pardoning Donald Trump
President Joe Biden chuckled at a question—lobbed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Memorial Day—about a potential presidential pardon for Donald Trump, smirking and putting up his hand before walking away. A verbal answer wasn’t given, but the cue from Biden was clear—Trump, his associates, and the scores of supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol in 2021 aren’t getting off the hook with his help. Doocy’s question wasn’t totally out of left field, however, as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he’d consider pardons for those involved in the Capitol insurrection, including the former president—who remains the largest hurdle in his flailing bid to take Biden’s job next fall.