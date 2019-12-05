Biden Challenges Iowa Voter to Pushup Contest After He Brings Up Age and Ukraine
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden took issue with an Iowa voter’s questions about his age and Ukraine-related issues on Thursday, prompting the former vice president to lash out at the man in typical Uncle Joe fashion.
During an Iowa town-hall forum, Biden was confronted by a voter who identified two problems he has with the ex-veep: He’s too old and his son Hunter was “messing around” in Ukraine.
“You’re a damn liar, man, that’s not true,” Biden fired back before challenging the man to feats of strength: “And you want to check my shape, let’s do pushups together here man! Let's run, let’s do whatever you want to do. Let’s take an IQ test.”
Biden once again challenging someone to a pushup contest will likely overshadow Thursday’s news that Democratic presidential nominee John Kerry, a former fellow senator, endorsed his presidential run.