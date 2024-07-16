Biden Claps Back at Trump Over ‘Black Jobs’ Comment in NAACP Speech
‘LOVE THIS PHRASE’
Addressing the 115th national convention of the NAACP in Las Vegas on Tuesday, President Joe Biden responded to a reference Donald Trump made during last month’s presidential debate to “Black jobs,” a remark widely derided by critics as racist and insulting. “‘Black jobs.’ I love this phrase. ‘Black jobs.’ Tells a lot about the man and about his character,” Biden quipped to the crowd. “Folks, I know what a Black job is: It’s the vice president of the United States. I know what a Black job is: The first Black president in American history, Barack Obama.” As the crowd roared back, Biden continued, “I was vice president to Barack, and [Kamala Harris] is my vice president. I nominated the first Black secretary of defense in American history. He’s doing one hell of a job. I nominated the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. I promised myself… my administration would look like America.” Tuesday’s appearance was the president’s first since the attempted assassination of his rival at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.