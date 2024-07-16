CHEAT SHEET
    Biden Claps Back at Trump Over ‘Black Jobs’ Comment in NAACP Speech

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    U.S. President Joe Biden

    Tom Brenner/Reuters

    Addressing the 115th national convention of the NAACP in Las Vegas on Tuesday, President Joe Biden responded to a reference Donald Trump made during last month’s presidential debate to “Black jobs,” a remark widely derided by critics as racist and insulting. “‘Black jobs.’ I love this phrase. ‘Black jobs.’ Tells a lot about the man and about his character,” Biden quipped to the crowd. “Folks, I know what a Black job is: It’s the vice president of the United States. I know what a Black job is: The first Black president in American history, Barack Obama.” As the crowd roared back, Biden continued, “I was vice president to Barack, and [Kamala Harris] is my vice president. I nominated the first Black secretary of defense in American history. He’s doing one hell of a job. I nominated the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court. I promised myself… my administration would look like America.” Tuesday’s appearance was the president’s first since the attempted assassination of his rival at a rally in Pennsylvania over the weekend.