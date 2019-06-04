Joe Biden Climate Plan Calls for Full Clean Energy, Net-Zero Emissions by 2050

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who has taken a lot of flak from the left on his commitment to combating climate change, released a plan Tuesday that calls for a 100 percent clean-energy economy and net-zero emissions no later than 2050. “More severe storms and droughts, rising sea levels, warming temperatures, shrinking snow cover, and ice sheets—it’s already happening. We must take drastic action now to address the climate disaster facing the nation and our world,” Biden said in a statement accompanying the plan. “Science tells us that how we act or fail to act in the next 12 years will determine the very livability of our planet. That’s why I’m calling for a Clean Energy Revolution to confront this crisis and do what America does best: Solve big problems with big ideas.” Biden also calls for a $1.7 trillion investment in clean energy and environmental justice over 10 years, paid for with a repeal of the Trump tax plan.