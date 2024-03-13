Joe Biden Clinches the 2024 Democratic Nomination

With a projected win in Georgia Tuesday, it appears President Joe Biden has clinched the 2024 Democratic nomination—a widely expected outcome which sets the 81-year-old up for a rematch against his 2020 opponent, Donald Trump, who is also expected to lock up the Republican Party’s nomination.

Biden’s Georgia win pushed his delegate count past the 1,968 needed to win the majority, adding in a statement to the Associated Press after scoring the nomination: “We face a sobering reality. Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

A campaign video posted on Biden’s social media has the 81-year-old urging voters to “defend democracy.” He adds: “This is the time to choose, so let us choose the truth. Let us choose America.”

The news isn’t exactly a surprise for those watching the race closely—Biden faced little opposition on his march to victory, with the few candidates that chose to run against the incumbent, including Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and self-help guru Marianne Williamson never garnering more than a small fraction of the vote.

In fact, in several states the No. 2 position went not to a person but to “uncommitted,” with many activists organizing to use the ballot line as a protest against the Biden Administration’s support for Israel’s brutal bombardment of the Gaza Strip, which has already killed more than 30,000 Palestinians, according to recent estimates.

Trump is expected to clinch his own nomination later Tuesday night with wins in Washington and Mississippi.