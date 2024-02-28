Marianne Williamson Resurrects Her Longshot Presidential Bid

Marianne Williamson announced Wednesday that she is relaunching her presidential campaign, after suspending it only a few weeks ago.

The former spiritual leader and self-help author posted a video to X in which she explained her reasoning for resuming her campaign, which she had abandoned earlier this month after failing to break the single digits in the Nevada primary.

“I had suspended it because I was losing the horse race, but something so much more important than the horse race is at stake here,” Williamson said. She had previously come in third place behind President Joe Biden and “none of these candidates.”

In the video, Williamson called Republican frontrunner Donald Trump the “fascist standing at the door” and a “juggernaut of dark, dark vision.”

She also took aim at Biden for failing to provide voters with a better option. “What is President Biden offering?” she asked, before citing vast economic disparity and anxiety, and “increased and increasing militarism.”

“Abraham Lincoln said that people who died in the Civil War for the Union had died so that a government of the people, by the people, and for the people would not perish from the earth,” she said. “It’s perishing now, and on our watch.”

Williamson’s stump speech touted her many progressive policy points, including Medicare for all, tuition-free college and tech school, eliminating college loan debt, and family leave and child care. She also mentioned her more esoteric ideas, including the establishment of a “peace academy,” where Americans can learn to “wage peace.”

Williamson cast doubts on Biden’s ability to secure the presidency from Donald Trump, calling the hope that he would win “delusional.”

“We’re watching a car crash in slow motion here,” Williamson said. “Everybody knows it.”