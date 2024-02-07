Joe Biden Wins Nevada Democratic Primary in Easy Race
‘ONE STEP FURTHER’
President Joe Biden has won Nevada’s Democratic presidential primary in an easy sweep, according to multiple outlets including the Associated Press and NBC News. With little competition–“self-help guru” Marianne Williamson being his most high-profile of the race–Biden has scooped up much of the votes so far, including in Washoe County and seven additional counties. Williamson is expected to finish largely behind, in single digits. “I want to thank the voters of Nevada for sending me and Kamala Harris to t he White House four years ago, and for setting us one step further on that same path again tonight. We must organize, mobilize, and vote. Because one day, when we look back, we’ll be able to say, when American democracy was a risk, we saved it — together,” Biden said in a statement obtained by NBC News. Nevada is Biden’s second official primary win after taking South Carolina on Saturday.