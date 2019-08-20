CHEAT SHEET
‘SINGLED OUT’
Joe Biden Confronts Fox News Reporter at Iowa Event
Former Vice President Joe Biden confronted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during a campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday. According to Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser, Biden answered a question from Doocy by saying, “I know you're going to go after me no matter what... And it's OK, it’s good. I’m a big boy. I can handle it. But... I notice you didn’t ask me why I’m ahead in all the polls still. I notice you didn't ask me how I feel about the new CNN poll.”
Doocy, who asked Biden what it’s like to see a progressive candidate like Bernie Sanders drawing bigger crowds than him in that early caucus state, confirmed the combative nature of the interaction during a live hit with Bret Baier on Fox later in the afternoon. “He singled me out to say that he thought I was going to be unfair to him no matter what,” Doocy reported, “but that he can handle it because he’s a ‘big boy.’”