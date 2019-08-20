CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘SINGLED OUT’

    Joe Biden Confronts Fox News Reporter at Iowa Event

    Matt Wilstein

    Senior Writer

    Former Vice President Joe Biden confronted Fox News reporter Peter Doocy during a campaign event in Iowa on Tuesday. According to Washington Post national political reporter Matt Viser, Biden answered a question from Doocy by saying, “I know you're going to go after me no matter what... And it's OK, it’s good. I’m a big boy. I can handle it. But... I notice you didn’t ask me why I’m ahead in all the polls still. I notice you didn't ask me how I feel about the new CNN poll.”

    Doocy, who asked Biden what it’s like to see a progressive candidate like Bernie Sanders drawing bigger crowds than him in that early caucus state, confirmed the combative nature of the interaction during a live hit with Bret Baier on Fox later in the afternoon. “He singled me out to say that he thought I was going to be unfair to him no matter what,” Doocy reported, “but that he can handle it because he’s a ‘big boy.’”