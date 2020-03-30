Biden Debuts ‘Here’s The Deal’ Podcast in Latest Effort to Stay Relevant During Coronavirus Pandemic
Joe Biden has struggled to stay relevant as the coronavirus pandemic bumped his campaign for the White House way down the news bulletins. In his latest attempt to reach American voters when most normal campaign methods are impossible, the former vice president has launched a podcast. NBC News reports that Biden’s new Here’s the Deal show will see him chatting to “national top experts” to provide a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.” He said in his first show: “I’m recording this podcast to connect with all of you instead of traveling across the country as I have been doing most of the last year... It’s just not worth it to go out there and take a chance of getting sick and further spreading the virus.” In the first episode, Biden interviews his former chief of staff, Ron Klain—who led the Obama administration’s response to the Ebola epidemic—on how President Trump should be handling the coronavirus pandemic that has swept across the nation.