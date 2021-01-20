Biden Declares ‘Democracy Has Prevailed’ in Powerful Inauguration Speech
UNITY
During his moving inauguration speech on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called for unity, declaring his hope to restore America as it existed before Trump. “We have learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile, and at this hour my friends, democracy has prevailed,” Biden said. “Our better angels have always prevailed,” he added, going on to speak about his intentions to fight the pandemic and attacks on the truth.
Biden takes office just two weeks after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack that ended with four rioters and a Capitol Police officer dead. Trump refused to congratulate Biden and flew to Florida Wednesday morning instead of attending Biden’s inauguration, making him one of only a handful of presidents not to attend their successor’s Inauguration Day festivities.