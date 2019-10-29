CHEAT SHEET
Joe Biden Denied Holy Communion at South Carolina Church Over His Abortion Stance
Former Vice President Joe Biden was denied Holy Communion at a Sunday morning Mass in South Carolina over his stance on abortion. Biden is a lifelong Catholic. Father Robert Morey, of Saint Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, said he refused the Democratic presidential candidate because of his support of abortion rights. “Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Morey told the local Morning News. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of church teaching.” He added: “I will keep Mr. Biden in my prayers.” In order to receive Communion, Catholics are supposed to have gone to confession since their most recent mortal sin, observe the Eucharistic fast, not be under censure, and believe in the doctrine of transubstantiation—that the wine and wafer become the blood and body of Jesus Christ.