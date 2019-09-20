CHEAT SHEET
BIDEN CLAPS BACK
Biden Calls on Trump to Release Transcript of His Call With Ukraine’s President
Former vice president Joe Biden on Friday broke his silence on reports that President Trump pressured Ukrainian authorities to pursue politically advantageous corruption investigations ahead of the 2020 election. If the reports are true, Biden said, “there is truly no bottom to President Trump's willingness to abuse his power and abase our country.” “This behavior is particularly abhorrent because it exploits the foreign policy of our country and undermines our national security for political purposes,” Biden said. The Democratic presidential candidate also called on Trump to release the transcript of his late July phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he reportedly asked eight times to investigate Hunter Biden over his ties to a Ukrainian gas company. News of that phone call came following reports that a whistleblower complaint about Trump at the center of a standoff between Congress and the U.S. intelligence community involves Ukraine and an unspecified “promise” Trump allegedly made.