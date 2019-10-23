CHEAT SHEET
Biden Described Clinton’s Impeachment Proceedings as a ‘Partisan Lynching’ in 1998: CNN
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a current Democratic presidential candidate, reportedly referred impeachment as a “lynching” in 1998—when President Bill Clinton was president. According to CNN, Biden said the impeachment proceedings against Clinton could be seen as a “partisan lynching” in an Oct. 1998 appearance on the cable news network. “Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching or whether or not it was something that in fact met the standard, the very high bar, that was set by the founders as to what constituted an impeachable offense,” Biden said.
This comes after Biden denounced President Trump calling the impeachment inquiry against him as a “lynching,” and said the impeachment process was a “part of our Constitution.” “Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable,” Biden said Tuesday. Earlier that day, Trump tweeted that Republicans were witnessing a “lynching” with the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry against him. The Biden campaign has not commented publicly on the matter.