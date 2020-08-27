Joe Biden Dismisses Nancy Pelosi’s Calls to Cancel Debates With Trump
‘I WILL DEBATE HIM’
Shortly after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Joe Biden not to debate President Donald Trump in the fall, the former vice president dismissed that idea on MSNBC. “As long as the commission continues down the street now as they have, I will debate him,” Biden told Andrea Mitchell, promising to “be a fact-checker on the floor” during their three planned debates.
Biden also praised the “vast majority” of the media—“with notable exceptions”—for fact-checking the Republican National Convention in real time. “It’s just one lie after another. Lying, lying, lying, lying, one after another,” he said. “I think everybody knows this man has a somewhat pathological tendency not to tell the truth.”
“I don’t think that there should be any debates,” Pelosi said in a news conference earlier in the day. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that has any association with truth, evidence, data, and facts.”