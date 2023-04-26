Biden Brushes Aside Age Concerns, Approval Rating for 2024 Bid: ‘I Feel Good’
JUST A NUMBER
President Joe Biden, who announced his bid for reelection Tuesday, would be 86 by the end of his second term. It’s a number he “can’t even say,” Biden claimed, because it “doesn’t even register with him.” But it does appear to be registering with American voters, 70% of whom don’t want to see him run in 2024. Despite the naysayers, Biden told reporters at the Rose Garden Wednesday that he still likes his chances. “What I keep hearing about is that I’m between 42 and 46 percent favorable rating. But everybody running for reelection in this time has been in the same position. There’s nothing new about that. You’re making it sound like Biden’s really underwater,” he said. Biden also said he has “respect” for those concerned about his age and wellness going into another campaign. “I took a hard look at it before I decided to run,” Biden said. “I feel good. And I feel excited about the prospects, and I think we’re on the verge of really turning the corner in a way we haven’t in a long time.”