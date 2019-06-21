Biden Doesn’t Get It: McConnell’s Gotta Go if Democracy Is Gonna Live

Joe Biden got hammered for invoking segregationists, but I have another beef with what he was apparently trying to say, which I took to be: If we got along back then with all our differences, we can get along today, too.

Actually, they did get along better back then. But today—we can’t. It ain’t gonna happen.

And it ain’t gonna happen for one reason and one reason only. Rhymes with Fitch Fuhfonnell. And as long as the Democrats—presidential candidates, Senate candidates, House Democrats, whomever—run around acting like Mitch McConnell isn’t a huge impediment to progress in this country, in his way a bigger one than President Trump, and not calling him out as the one-man Berlin Wall of reaction that he is, they’re wasting everyone’s time.