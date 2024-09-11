Joe Biden attempted an act of solidarity on Wednesday, briefly donning a pro-Donald Trump hat during an appearance at a Pennsylvania fire station to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The moment he put on the cap was caught on film and quickly set the internet alight with MAGA fans claiming Biden was won over by Trump’s performance in last night’s debate with Kamala Harris.

“Thanks for the support, Joe!” @TrumpWarRoom said, along with a photo of a smiling Joe Biden wearing the MAGA merch. The account is run by Trump’s campaign.

“I didn’t expect this, but at this point nothing is phasing me,” one user said under the photo.

“See, Trump was right. Joe Biden does hate Kamala Harris,” chimed in another.

In response to the hubbub, Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, took to the platform to dispel rumors that Biden had joined the other side.

“At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that,” Bates wrote. “As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it.”

A video of Biden removing the hat after wearing it for a moment seems to back up Bates’ claim.

Following the interaction, “Even Biden” began trending on Elon Musk-owned social media platform X.