    Biden Ends Silence on Hunter's Secret Kid, Wants to 'Foster a Relationship'

    President Joe Biden has issued his first public statement on his 4-year-old grandchild, who is at the center of a years-long paternity dispute involving his son Hunter. Biden previously dismissed the child, Navy Joan Roberts, when mentioning he had six grandchildren (Roberts would be his seventh). But Biden changed his tone in the new statement to People magazine. “Our son Hunter and Navy’s mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward,” Biden said in the statement. The president insisted that his relationship with the child, who is Hunter’s fourth, is a personal matter, not a political one. “Jill and I only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy.”

    ,