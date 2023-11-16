CHEAT SHEET
Biden Expected to Get Slap on the Wrist in Classified Docs Case
The special counsel probing the alleged mishandling of classified documents by President Joe Biden and his staff is not expected to bring charges against him, CNN reported, citing two sources. In January, Special Counsel Robert Hur was appointed to investigate the discovery of classified documents dating back to Biden’s term as vice president at his home in Wilmington, Delaware, and the Penn Biden Center. The year-long investigation is expected to conclude before the end of the year, but an official timeline has yet to be announced. The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Biden is likely to face harsh criticism, but not criminal charges in the investigation.