Biden Axes Embattled Architect of the Capitol as Outrage Over Bombshell Report Grows
YER FIRED
The Biden administration dismissed the U.S. Architect of the Capitol as bipartisan calls for his resignation grew in response to explosive allegations of his wrongdoing published in a report last year. The White House confirmed Monday that Brett Blanton had been “terminated at the president’s direction,” seven years before his term was set to expire. A spokesperson said that Biden had made the decision before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy took to Twitter around noon on Monday to voice his displeasure with Blanton, a Trump-era appointee whose office oversees the maintenance and operation of the Capitol complex. “He should resign or President Biden should remove him immediately,” McCarthy had tweeted. The speaker was among the many lawmakers that had demanded Blanton’s removal in the wake of a damning October report from an internal watchdog accusing him of “administrative, ethical and policy violations.” The report, published by the office of the inspector general, alleged among other things that Blanton, in June 2020, had impersonated a police officer to pursue a hit-and-run suspect who had rammed into his adult daughter’s boyfriend’s vehicle.