WATCH: Biden Fires Back When Asked if Student Loan Forgiveness Is ‘Unfair’
‘WHAT DO YOU THINK?’
President Joe Biden had a retort ready to go on Wednesday when a reporter asked him whether his new student loan forgiveness plan was “unfair” to those who had already paid their college tuition debts. After officially unveiling the plan that would forgive as much as $20,000 for most student loan holders and cancel over $300 billion in debt, Biden began walking out of the White House’s Roosevelt Room when ABC News correspondent Karen Travers shouted out a question. “Is this unfair to people who paid their student loans or chose not to take out loans?” Travers asked, prompting the president to stop in his tracks. “Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multi-billion-dollar businesses if they see one of these guys getting all the tax breaks? Is that fair? What do you think?” Biden shot back. He then made his exit, ignoring Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s additional query about whether “people who paid their loans” should be upset how that “others don’t have to.”