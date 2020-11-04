CHEAT SHEET
Biden Flips Michigan Blue
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Michigan, flipping the swing state’s 16 Electoral College votes from red to blue, according to CNN, NBC News, and Decision Desk HQ. Though the state’s electorate generally leans Democratic, it swung narrowly for Trump in 2016 by just 10,704 votes, the closest presidential election Michigan had seen in 75 years. The margin became such a flashpoint that Green Party candidate Jill Stein filed for a recount there, as well as in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Former President Barack Obama won the state handily in 2012, beating Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) by nearly 10 percentage points.