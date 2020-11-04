Joe Biden Flips Wisconsin and Takes Major Step Toward 270
Joe Biden has flipped the key election battleground of Wisconsin in a big step toward the 270 Electoral College votes required to take the White House, according to the Associated Press. Earlier Wednesday morning, Trump pointed out that he was winning in Wisconsin when making his extraordinary false claim that he had already won the election. But Biden went narrowly ahead after city of Milwaukee’s absentee-ballot numbers were added to the total, and the state was declared blue by the Associated Press shortly afterward. Trump won the state in 2016 by just 20,000 votes, reversing a 2012 Obama win, but some voters who backed Trump in 2016 previously told The Daily Beast they were not pleased with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.